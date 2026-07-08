Novato fire: Evacuations ordered near Sequoia Glen Lane in Marlin County; check map, visuals

A fire broke out near the Sequoia Glen Lane in Novato, Marlin County, California on Tuesday afternoon. According to Watch Duty, the fire is now around two acres. However, evacuations have been ordered in the area as the location of the fire is close to structures.

Representational. (Unsplash)

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Multiple engines are responding to halt the progress of the fire. Novato residents are reporting smoke in the area.

This is a breaking news.