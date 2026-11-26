Companies that sell Nvidia's advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips have warned neocloud companies that they will not be able to buy these chips if any part of their computing capacity is rented out to Chinese companies. Sources familiar with the matter told CNBC.

Nvidia faces fresh US restrictions on advanced AI chip access for Chinese companies. (Bloomberg) more less

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This means neocloud companies could lose access to Nvidia chips if they allow Chinese businesses to use their computing power, even if their data centres are located outside China.

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The warning comes after the Trump administration announced new restrictions on remote access to advanced AI chips on November 16. The new rules aim to stop Chinese companies from accessing Nvidia's most advanced chips by renting computing power from data centres located in other countries.

Deep Dive What do the new US restrictions mean for neoclouds renting Nvidia computing capacity to Chinese companies? Neoclouds risk losing access to Nvidia’s advanced chips if they let Chinese companies use their computing capacity. This applies even when the data centres are outside China. Why are Nvidia chip sellers looking for new buyers after the US rules changed? Some chips were intended for data centres where Chinese companies would rent computing power. The restrictions make those arrangements harder, prompting sellers to seek other customers. How could Chinese companies access advanced Nvidia chips without importing them into China? Before the new restrictions, Chinese companies could rent computing capacity from data centres in other countries and use the chips remotely. The rules aim to prevent access through this route.

Before the new restrictions were announced, some Chinese companies could access advanced Nvidia chips by renting computing capacity from data centres outside China. This allowed them to use the chips without directly buying or importing them into China.

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{{^usCountry}} Two people familiar with the matter told CNBC that chip sellers communicated the new warning to neocloud companies after the US government announced the restrictions. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were discussing private information. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two people familiar with the matter told CNBC that chip sellers communicated the new warning to neocloud companies after the US government announced the restrictions. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were discussing private information. {{/usCountry}}

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The new restrictions were announced through an interim final rule by the US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS). The rule came into effect on November 19. It expands the restrictions on how Chinese companies can access advanced AI chips.

Earlier US export controls had already effectively banned the sale of Nvidia's most advanced chips to Chinese companies and stopped their import into China.

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Before the latest rule was announced, Nvidia had said it would not sell its chips to customers who rented out more than 50% of their graphics processing units (GPUs) to Chinese companies, CNBC reported.

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However, the new rule affects the entire supply chain. This includes companies that sell Nvidia chips as well as neocloud companies that rent computing power to customers. The restrictions could make it harder for neocloud companies to do business with Chinese customers because they may lose access to Nvidia's advanced GPUs if they provide computing capacity to them.

Neocloud stocks have also faced fresh pressure recently as investors have started questioning whether the AI boom can continue at its current pace. Nvidia and the US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

US chip sellers look for new buyers

The new restrictions have also pushed companies selling Nvidia chips to look for other buyers for their GPUs, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

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The CNBC report cited three people familiar with the matter. Two of them said chip sellers appeared to be trying to sell GPUs that were originally meant for data centres where Chinese companies would rent computing capacity.

This suggests that some chip sellers may now have to find new customers because their original buyers could face problems renting computing power to Chinese companies under the new rules.

Nvidia raises concerns over another proposed US law

Separately, Nvidia has warned its customers about a proposed US law called the Remote Access Security Act. The proposed law has already passed the US House of Representatives but still needs approval from the Senate.

Nvidia has warned that the proposed law could give the US government wider powers to control access to cloud services. The company has also warned that the law could expose both cloud service providers and their customers to possible legal action, sources previously told CNBC.

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The proposed law is separate from the new BIS restrictions but is part of wider US efforts to control how foreign companies, including Chinese businesses, access advanced computing technology.