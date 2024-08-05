NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 5, 2024

Flex your fingers as we crack today's puzzle of Connections introduced by the New York Times. This intriguing and fun word game challenges you to decode the hidden connections between various words, with a new set of ascendingly intricate clues released every day at midnight. To help you crack these tough codes, we’ve compiled expert hints, strategies, and tips to elevate your game. Can you decode today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

These insights will help you navigate the puzzle with ease and confidence. To jump straight to the answers to the puzzle, scroll to the end of the page.

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is an engaging word game which is released with new challenges every day by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu at The New York Times. The trending word game on social media has garnered the attention of people from all walks of life with its fascinating and challenging nature. Its seamless availability on both web browsers and mobile devices has made Connections a favourite pastime for anyone who loves word games.

How to Play NYT Connections?

The basic plan of te game is pretty simple where you are required to categorize 16 words into four unique groups, each group consisting of four words that share a common connection. The theme of categories can include books, software, countries, and beyond. However, there is only one solution, that is, if you can identify it.

NYT Connections Hints for August 5

Yellow: To muddle through

Green: A special event yields this

Blue: Obvious

Purple: Words with the word “eye” in them

These hints surely made you think of possible solutions so minimise this page and head to the Connections game to solve the puzzle before anyone else does.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: SURVIVE

Green: KINDS OF GREETING CARDS

Blue: ARE WE CLEAR?

Purple: WORDS AFTER “EYE”

And tnow the time to give away the answers to the today's puzzle…

NYT Connections Today: Answer for August 5

SURVIVE: GET BY, HACK IT, MAKE DO, MANAGE

KINDS OF GREETING CARDS: BIRTHDAY, CONGRATULATIONS, GET WELL, THANK YOU

ARE WE CLEAR?: CAPISCE, GET IT, SEE, UNDERSTAND

WORDS AFTER “EYE”: CANDY, CONTACT, SHADOW, WITNESS