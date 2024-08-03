NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 3, 2024

Get ready to crack the code of the New York Times' daily word game, Connections! This puzzle challenges you to find the hidden links between words, and it resets every midnight with new and increasingly tricky word sets. To help you conquer today's puzzle, we've gathered expert hints, tips, and strategies to aid you in your quest for word game mastery. With these insider insights, you'll be well on your way to solving the puzzle like a pro! And if you'd prefer a more relaxed approach, feel free to scroll down and reveal the answers. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Meet Connections, the captivating daily word game from The New York Times, skillfully created by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This puzzle has swiftly gained a massive following and become a social media phenomenon, enthralling word game enthusiasts globally. With its effortless accessibility across web browsers and mobile devices, Connections has won over the hearts of puzzle enthusiasts everywhere, making it a must-play for anyone who loves word games.

How to Play NYT Connections

Connections challenges you to group 16 words into four categories, each with four words that share a common link. Categories vary from books to software to countries and more. But only one correct solution exists - can you find it?

NYT Connections Hints for August 3

Yellow: Thrill

Green: Put up with

Blue: Absurdity

Purple: Clickables

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: BIT OF EXCITEMENT

Green: TOLERATE

Blue: NONSENSE

Purple: THINGS TO CLICK

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for August 3

BIT OF EXCITEMENT: HIGH, KICK, RUSH, THRILL

TOLERATE: BEAR, STAND, STOMACH, TAKE

NONSENSE: BALONEY, BULL, BUNK, TRIPE

THINGS TO CLICK: HEELS, MOUSE, REMOTE, TONGUE