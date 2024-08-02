NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 2, 2024

Get ready to crack the code of the New York Times' daily word game, Connections! This puzzle challenges you to find the hidden links between words, and it resets every midnight with new and increasingly tricky word sets. To help you conquer today's puzzle, we've gathered some expert hints, tips, and strategies. With these insider insights, you'll be well on your way to becoming a word game master! And if you'd prefer a more laid-back approach, feel free to scroll down and reveal the answers. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Introducing Connections, the addictive daily word game from The New York Times, expertly crafted by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This puzzle has quickly gained a massive following and become a social media sensation, captivating word game enthusiasts worldwide. With its seamless accessibility across web browsers and mobile devices, Connections has won the hearts of puzzle lovers everywhere.

How to Play NYT Connections

Connections challenges you to group 16 words into four categories, each with four words that share a common link. Categories vary from books to software to countries and more. But only one correct solution exists - can you find it?

NYT Connections Hints for August 2

Yellow: Push to the limit

Green: Mixes beats

Blue: Grammatical descriptors

Purple: Related with Green

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: STRETCH, AS ONE’S PATIENCE

Green: THINGS A DJ DOES

Blue: ADJECTIVES USED IN GRAMMAR

Purple: WHAT “GREEN” MIGHT MEAN

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for August 2

STRETCH, AS ONE’S PATIENCE: STRAIN, TAX, TEST, TRY

THINGS A DJ DOES: MIX, SAMPLE, SCRATCH, SPIN

ADJECTIVES USED IN GRAMMAR: DIRECT, IRREGULAR, POSSESSIVE, PRESENT

WHAT “GREEN” MIGHT MEAN: ECOLOGICAL, JEALOUS, LUSH, NAUSEOUS