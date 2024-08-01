NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 1, 2024
Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - August 1, 2024
Get ready to unravel the intriguing word game, Connections, from the New York Times! This daily puzzle challenges you to discover the “common threads between words” and resets every midnight with increasingly tricky word sets.
To aid you in conquering today's puzzle, we've compiled some valuable hints, tips, and strategies. With these expert insights, you'll be well-equipped to master Connections and join the ranks of word wizards! And, for those who prefer a more relaxed approach, feel free to scroll down and reveal the answers
What is NYT Connections?
Meet Connections, the captivating daily word game from The New York Times, crafted by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This engaging puzzle has swiftly gained a massive following and become a viral sensation on social media. With its widespread accessibility on both web browsers and mobile devices, Connections has made its way into the hearts of word game enthusiasts everywhere.
How to Play NYT Connections
In Connections, players are presented with 16 words that need to be grouped into four categories. Each category consists of four words that share a common link. These categories can range from book titles and software to country names and more. Despite multiple words appearing to fit together, there is only one correct grouping for each set.
NYT Connections Hints for August 1
Yellow: Advertise
Green: Toss
Blue: Literary genres
Purple: Leg parts
'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.
NYT Connections Today: These are categories
Yellow: PROMOTE
Green: THROW
Blue: BOOKSTORE SECTIONS
Purple: ___ SOCKS
Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….
NYT Connections Today: Answer for August 1
PROMOTE: HYPE, MARKET, PITCH, SELL
THROW: CAST, CHUCK, FLING, HURL
BOOKSTORE SECTIONS: FICTION, HUMOR, ROMANCE, TRAVEL
___ SOCKS: ANKLE, CREW, SWEAT, TUBE