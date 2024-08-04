NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 4, 2024

Prepare to master the New York Times' daily word game, Connections! This engaging puzzle challenges you to uncover the hidden connections between various words, with a new set of increasingly complex clues every day at midnight. To assist you in tackling today’s challenge, we’ve compiled expert hints, strategies, and tips to elevate your game. With these insider insights, you’ll navigate the puzzle with ease and confidence. To jump straight to the answers to the puzzle, scroll to the end of the page. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is an intriguing daily word game from associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu at The New York Times. The gaining popularity of the game on social media has captured the attention of word game fans around the world with its fun yet challenging nature. Its seamless availability on both web browsers and mobile devices has made Connections a favourite pastime for anyone who loves word games.

How to Play NYT Connections?

While the word puzzle might be a little tough, the process of playing it is easy. The challenge is to categorize 16 words into four unique groups, each group consisting of four words that share a common connection. Categories can span a variety of themes, including books, software, countries, and beyond. However, there is only one solution, that is, if you can identify it.

NYT Connections Hints for August 4

Yellow: Terms often used to call kids

Green: Eager for it

Blue: words beginning with alliteration

Purple: The ocean

If these hints paint a picture then minimise this page and head to Connections game to solve the puzzle before anyone else does.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: KIDDO

Green: UP FOR IT

Blue: BEGINNING WITH DOUBLE LETTERS

Purple: NICKNAMES FOR THE SEA, WITH “THE”

And the answer to the above categories is….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for August 4

KIDDO: BUDDY, CHAMP, SPORT, TIGER

UP FOR IT: AMENABLE, DOWN, GAME, WILLING

BEGINNING WITH DOUBLE LETTERS: AARDVARK, EERIE, LLAMA, OOZE

NICKNAMES FOR THE SEA, WITH “THE”: BLUE, BRINY, DEEP, DRINK