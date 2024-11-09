NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for November 9, 2024

Ready to put your brain to the test? The New York Times Connections puzzle is an addictive word game that challenges your thinking and sparks your creativity. In each round, you'll face a set of words that seem unrelated, but your task is to uncover the hidden connections that unite them. Ideal for puzzle fans and anyone looking to sharpen their mental skills, Connections offers a fun and rewarding way to engage your mind. Dive in and start connecting the dots. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Crafted by the brilliant Wyna Liu, Connections is a daily word puzzle that gives your brain a fun and rewarding challenge. Each round presents a set of seemingly random words, and your goal is to uncover the hidden connections between them. It’s a fantastic way to expand your vocabulary and improve your critical thinking skills—all while enjoying yourself!

Accessible on any device, Connections is perfect for a quick mental workout, whether you’ve got a few minutes to spare or want to dive into a longer puzzle session. With its engaging gameplay, it’s suitable for all skill levels and offers a fun way to keep your mind sharp.

How to Play NYT Connections

In Connections, your challenge is to sort 16 words into four groups, each tied to a unique theme. From history and science to entertainment, the puzzles are packed with variety and intrigue, keeping you on your toes.

Be careful of those obvious choices—they might not be as straightforward as they seem! With only one correct solution per group, you’ll need a mix of logic and creativity to crack the code. Ready to test your skills? Dive in, start connecting, and see how many patterns you can discover!

NYT Connections Hints for November 9

Yellow group — Irregular shape

Green group — Less quantity

Blue group — Mathematical concept

Purple group — Locations to utilise hygiene facilities

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Contorted

Green: Smallest Amount

Blue: Algebra Terms

Purple: Words Before "Room" To Mean Lavatory

NYT Connections Today: Answer for November 9

Contorted: BENT, GNARLY, TWISTED, WARPED

Smallest Amount: LICK, OUNCE, SHRED, TRACE

Algebra Terms: EXPONENT, POWER, RADICAL, ROOT

Words Before "Room" To Mean Lavatory: BATH, POWDER, REST, THRONE