NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for November 6, 2024

Are you up for a challenge? The New York Times Connections puzzle is a captivating word game designed to test your thinking and boost your creativity. Each round presents a collection of words that seem unrelated at first, but your task is to find the hidden connections between them. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

Perfect for puzzle lovers and anyone eager to sharpen their minds, Connections offers a fun and stimulating way to engage your brain. So, step into the puzzle world and start uncovering the unexpected links between words!

What is NYT Connections?

Created by the inventive Wyna Liu, Connections is a daily word puzzle that will truly stretch your brain. This engaging game invites you to discover the hidden connections between a mix of seemingly unrelated words, offering a fun way to enhance your vocabulary and sharpen your problem-solving abilities.

Accessible on all devices, Connections is the perfect mental workout for any time of day. Whether you're a casual player or a puzzle enthusiast, dive in and challenge yourself to uncover as many connections as you can!

How to Play NYT Connections

In Connections, your task is to sort 16 words into four groups, each with its own theme. The words cover everything from history and science to pop culture, making each puzzle fun and full of surprises.

Watch out for those tempting easy answers—they might lead you astray! With only one correct solution for each group, you'll need to think both logically and creatively. Ready to give it a try? Jump in, make some connections, and see how many you can uncover.

NYT Connections Hints for November 6

Yellow group — Mastering the TiVo

Green group — Revolutionary

Blue group — Traditional communication

Purple group — Feet in non-body context

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: DVR Buttons

Green: Groundbreaking

Blue: Communicate Through Writing

Purple: Things with Feet

NYT Connections Today: Answer for November 6

DVR Buttons: PAUSE, PLAY, RECORD, STOP

Groundbreaking: DIFFERENT, NEW, NOVEL, ORIGINAL

Communicate Through Writing: CORRESPOND, MESSAGE, TEXT, WRITE

Things with Feet: BIPED, FURNITURE, POEM, YARDSTICK