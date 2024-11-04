NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for November 4, 2024

Ready to put your mind to the test? The New York Times Connections puzzle is a unique word game that will challenge your brain and spark your creativity. Each round presents a seemingly random assortment of words, inviting you to identify the hidden connections between them. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

Whether you're a seasoned word puzzle enthusiast or simply looking for a fun mental exercise, Connections offers an engaging way to flex your cognitive muscles. So, dive into the world of words and see what connections you can discover!

What is NYT Connections?

Created by the talented Wyna Liu, Connections is a daily brain teaser that will ignite your imagination. This stimulating word game challenges you to find hidden connections between seemingly unrelated words, not only expanding your vocabulary but also encouraging creative thinking.

Best of all, Connections is accessible on any device, making it easy to incorporate into your daily routine. So, why not embark on a wordplay adventure and see what connections you can uncover?

How to Play NYT Connections

In Connections, your mission is to sort 16 words into four unique groups, each linked by a clever theme. These words can come from all sorts of categories—think literature, technology, geography, and beyond—making the puzzle both entertaining and a bit tricky.

Watch out for those tempting obvious pairs; they might just lead you astray! There’s only one right way to organize each group, so get ready to put on your thinking cap and dive into the fun. Unravel those hidden connections and see if you have what it takes to become a true Connections whiz!

NYT Connections Hints for November 4

Yellow group — equip

Green group — identity

Blue group — bulky home goods

Purple group — these will frustrate language purists

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow group — equip

Green group — individuality

Blue group — furniture

Purple group — words with apostrophes removed

NYT Connections Today: Answer for November 4

Yellow group — equip (FURNISH, OUTFIT, PROVISION, STOCK)

Green group — individuality (BEING, CHARACTER, EGO, SELF)

Blue group — furniture (CHEST, CONSOLE, VANITY, WARDROBE)

Purple group — words with apostrophes removed (CANT, ID, SHELL, WERE)