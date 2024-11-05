Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for November 5, 2024

ByBhavika Rathore
Nov 05, 2024 12:04 PM IST

Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - November 5, 2024.

Ready to challenge your brain muscles? The New York Times Connections puzzle is an exciting word game that will test your ability to spot hidden patterns and associations. Each round presents a mix of words, and your task is to uncover the connections linking them together. Whether you're a puzzle pro or just in the mood for a fun mental workout, Connections is a great way to sharpen your mind while having fun. Dive in and start discovering the connections!

Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)
Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

Also Read| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for November 3, 2024

What is NYT Connections?

Designed by the creative mind of Wyna Liu, Connections is a daily brain teaser that will put your thinking to the test. This engaging word game challenges you to uncover hidden links between a variety of seemingly unrelated words, helping you improve both your vocabulary and your problem-solving skills.

With its easy accessibility across all devices, Connections fits perfectly into any part of your day. So why not dive into this fun and stimulating word puzzle and see how many connections you can discover?

How to Play NYT Connections

In Connections, your goal is to sort 16 words into four distinct groups, each tied together by a unique theme. The words span across various categories—ranging from history and science to pop culture and beyond—adding an exciting challenge to the puzzle.

Be cautious of the easy associations that might seem like the right answer, as they could lead you down the wrong path! With only one correct solution for each grouping, you'll need to think critically and creatively. Are you up for the challenge? Test your skills and uncover the hidden connections to become a true Connections expert!

NYT Connections Hints for November 5

Yellow group — Has a fuzzy appearance

Green group — Armour plated

Blue group — Shrek's iconic figures

Purple group — Magical items

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

Also Read| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for November 4, 2024

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Things that are Fuzzy

Green: Things with Shells

Blue: Figures in Shrek

Purple: Magic___

NYT Connections Today: Answer for November 5

Things that are Fuzzy: CATERPILLAR, FLEECE, PEACH, PIPE CLEANER

Things with Shells: CLAM, EGG, NUT, TURTLE

Figures in Shrek: DONKEY, DRAGON, OGRE, PRINCESS

Magic___: CARPET, KINGDOM, MARKER, MUSHROOM

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //