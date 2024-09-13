NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for September 13, 2024

It is time to dive into the dive into today's challenge presented by Connections. It is the latest edition of the game section of The New York Times. the game is similar to the basic structure of other word games like Wordle but the way to excel in it is the real challenge. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

To excel in today's challenge, we have the necessary expert tips, hints, and strategies. In case you are looking for answers, you can scroll down and enjoy the solutions. Let's dive into the challenge.

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is The New York Times's latest puzzle, designed by associate editor Wyna Liu. This popular daily word game has quickly gained traction on social media. Available on both computers and mobile devices, Connections provides an engaging and smooth experience for word lovers.

How to Play NYT Connections

In the game, players are presented with a grid of 16 words and must sort them into four groups of four, each with a common theme like book titles, software names, or countries. There’s only one right way to arrange the words, so players need to use their thinking skills to spot the connections. If you correctly group all four words in a set, they disappear from the board.

NYT Connections Hints for September 13

Yellow: Essential for life and energy

Green: Symmetrical words

Blue: Objects featured in the popular beanstalk story

Purple: Car Varieties

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Vitality

Green: Palindromes Featuring "E"

Blue: Featured in Jack and the Beanstalk

Purple: Car Models

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for September 13

Vitality: ENERGY, JUICE, LIFE, ZIP

Palindromes Featuring "E": LEVEL, PEP, REFER, TENET

Featured in Jack and the Beanstalk: BEANS, COW, GIANT, JACK

Car Models: BEETLE, CIVIC, FOCUS, VOLT