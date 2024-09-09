NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for September 9, 2024

Dive into the fun world of wordplay with The New York Times' daily puzzle, Connections. This engaging game, inspired by the likes of Wordle and other word-based challenges, invites you to uncover the hidden links between words. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

For those looking to master today's puzzle, we've compiled expert tips, hints, and strategies to boost your performance. Rise to the challenge and showcase your word skills! If you're in a more laid-back mood, feel free to scroll down to uncover the answers and enjoy the solutions.

What is NYT Connections?

Introducing Connections, the newest addition to The New York Times' puzzle lineup, created by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This fun and engaging daily word game has swiftly become a social media sensation. Whether one prefers a computer or mobile device, Connections offers a smooth and enjoyable experience for word enthusiasts everywhere. It’s a fantastic way for players to come together, test their vocabulary, and enjoy some wordplay fun.

How to Play NYT Connections

Players are given a 16-word grid and must sort the words into four groups of four, each sharing a distinct commonality—whether it’s book titles, software, country names, or something else. With only one correct solution for each puzzle, players are required to use their critical thinking skills to identify the subtle links between the words.

NYT Connections Hints for September 9

Yellow: Appearing flustered

Green: Constant

Blue: Test of tastes

Purple: Houmourous programs

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Get red in the face

Green: Continous

Blue: Flavour assortment

Purple: Sitcoms

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for September 9

Get red in the face: BLUSH, BURN, FLUSH, GLOW

Continuous: CONSECUTIVE, NONSTOP, SOLID, STRAIGHT

Flavour Assortment: FLIGHT, PLATTER, SAMPLER, TASTING

Sitcoms: BLOSSOM, COACH, COMMUNITY, FULL HOUSE