NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for September 7, 2024

It is time to unveil the intriguing connections behind words and the fresh puzzle game Connections by The New York Times is out. This fun and challenging game is a word game fan favourite as it presents you with the challenge of finding the common threads between words. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

We have the strategies, tips and expertise which will help you solve today's puzzle in no time. However, if you are just looking for the answers, scroll down to the bottom of the page.

What is NYT Connections?

Presenting Connections, the newest entry in The New York Times puzzle lineup, is designed by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This intriguing daily word challenge has swiftly become a hit on social media, attracting a vast and eager audience. Accessible on both web and mobile platforms, Connections delivers an intuitive experience for players everywhere, welcoming language enthusiasts to engage and test their word knowledge.

How to Play NYT Connections

Connections offers an exciting test for lovers of word puzzles. Participants are given a 16-word grid and must sort the words into four distinct categories, each containing four items. These categories could include anything from book titles and software names to countries and more. Though some words might seem to fit together, only one accurate arrangement exists for each set, challenging players to use their analytical skills to identify the nuanced links between the terms.

NYT Connections Hints for September 07

Yellow: Editing an image

Green: Golf gear

Blue: Buying things related to aquatic life

Purple: Well-known symbols with a horse

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Ways to transform an image

Green: Things used in golf

Blue: Aquarium purchases

Purple: Logos with horses

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for September 07

Ways to transform an image: CROP, FLIP, ROTATE, SCALE

Things used in golf: BALL, DRIVER, GLOVE, TEE

Aquarium purchases: FILTER, PUMP, ROCKS, TANK

Logos with horses: COACH, GODIVA, MUSTANG, POLO