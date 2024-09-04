NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for September 04, 2024

Here's a fun challenge that will train your brain muscles as well. The New York Times has introduced a new word challenge called Connections. It offers new puzzles daily and it's a treat for those who love word games. Regardless of whether you are a pro at word games or just looking for some fun, we've got you covered with tips, hints, and answers to master Connections and connect those words like a pro. Grab your devices and let’s solve today's puzzle. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

"Connections" is the most recent word game from the New York Times created by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. While the game shares some traits with other word games, its unique approach to solving it has gained the attention of many. The game tasks users with grouping four words that share a common theme, which has made "Connections" a popular choice on both web and mobile platforms.

How to Play NYT Connections

Players are required to sort 16 words into four groups of four by identifying their underlying connections to play the game. Your skills and our tips and strategies will serve as the perfect combination to solve this game.

NYT Connections Hints for September 04

Yellow group — A small margin

Green group — Recently welcomed a new pet

Blue group — Event organiser

Purple group — Essential Keyboard symbols

If you know what we are talking about, minimise this page and give the puzzle a try.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow group — Very Small Amount

Green group — Puppy Purchases

Blue group — Help Put on a Party

Purple group — Symbols on a Keyboard

NYT Connections Today: Answer for September 04

Yellow group — Very Small Amount: HINT, SHRED, TOUCH, TRACE

Green group — Puppy Purchases: BED, BOWL, COLLAR, CRATE

Blue group — Help Put on a Party: CATER, HOST, PLAN, THROW

Purple group — Symbols on a Keyboard: BRACE, CARET, HASH, STAR