NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for September 03, 2024

Get ready for a quick mental exercise. The New York Times has introduced a new word challenge called Connections. It offers fresh puzzles daily for those who love word games. Whether you're a seasoned player or just looking for some fun, we've got you covered with tips, hints, and answers to master Connections and connect those words like a pro. Grab your devices and let’s dive in. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

"Connections" is the latest word game from the New York Times created by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. Although it shares some similarities with other word games, its unique challenge quickly captivated players. The game tasks users with grouping four words that share a common theme, which has made "Connections" a popular choice on both web and mobile platforms.

How to Play NYT Connections

To excel in this word game, players must sort 16 words into four groups of four by identifying their underlying connections. Use your reasoning skills along with our hints to spot the patterns and achieve victory.

NYT Connections Hints for September 03

Yellow group — Leniency

Green group — Going overboard

Blue group — Cash

Purple group — Variety of heads

If you know what we are talking about, minimise this page and give the puzzle a try.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow group — Absolve

Green group — Excessively

Blue group — Global Currencies

Purple group — _______ Head

NYT Connections Today: Answer for September 03

Yellow group — Absolve (EXCUSE, PARDON, SAVE, SPARE)

Green group — Excessively (BEYOND, EXTRA, OVER, TOO)

Blue group — Global Currencies (POUND, REAL, WON, YEN)

Purple group — ___Head (ARROW, BLOCK, FORE, KNUCKLE)