NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for September 01, 2024

Can you solve today's NYT Connections?

Explore strategies, clues, and solutions to conquer Connections and link those words like an expert. Grab your device and let’s get started.

What is NYT Connections?

The New York Times launched a new word game called Connections created by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. The game is similar to various other game formats yet unique in certain aspects and this word game has rapidly attracted fans. It challenges players to group four words with a common theme, making "Connections" a hit on both web and mobile platforms.

How to Play NYT Connections

The players need to categorize 16 words into four groups of four by uncovering their underlying connections if they want to succeed in this word game. Apply your reasoning and our hints to recognize the patterns and win the game.

NYT Connections Hints for September 01

Yellow group — To sauté

Green group — Components of the hearing organ

Blue group — A variety of black

Purple group — Location for a game or vehicle

If you know what we are talking about, minimise this page and give the puzzle a try.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow group — Cook in pan

Green group — Parts of the year

Blue group — Shades of black

Purple group — Where you might find a ‘Driver’

NYT Connections Today: Answer for September 01

Yellow group — Cook in a pan (BROWN, CHAR, GRILL, SEAR)

Green group — Parts of the year (ANVIL, CANAL, DRUM, HAMMER)

Blue group — Shades of black (CHARCOAL, JET, RAVEN, SABLE)

Purple group — Where you might find a ‘Driver’ (GOLF BAG, LIMOUSINE, MOVIE SET, TOOLBOX)