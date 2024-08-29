NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 29, 2024

Are you ready to put your word skills to the test? Connections, the popular word game from The New York Times, offers daily challenges that have kept players on the edge online. Whether you're a seasoned wordsmith or just looking for some fun, we're here to help you master the game. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

Find hints, tips, and answers to conquer Connections and connect those words like a pro. Grab your device and let's get started!

What is NYT Connections?

Credit goes to associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu, who developed and introduced the game to The New York Times' game section. This word game, akin to formats like Wordle, has quickly gained popularity among word game and puzzle enthusiasts. The game challenges players to group four words that share a common theme, making "Connections" a hit on both web browsers and mobile devices.

How to Play NYT Connections

To win this game, players must sort 16 words into four groups of four by finding their hidden connections. Use your logic and word skills to identify the patterns and solve the puzzle.

NYT Connections Hints for August 29

Yellow group — types of instruments found in a symphony orchestra

Green group — words that express an assumption or expectation

Blue group — institutions where you study to build a successful career

Purple group — popular brands represented by abbreviations or initials

If you know what we are talking about, minimise this page and give the puzzle a try.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow group — kinds of pianos

Green group — deem

Blue group — U.S. colleges/universities

Purple group — second names in companies with ampersands

NYT Connections Today: Answer for August 29

Yellow group — kinds of pianos (ELCTRONIC, GRAND, PLAYER, UPRIGHT)

Green group — deem (CONSIDER, COUNT, JUDGE, REGARD)

Blue group — U.S. colleges/universities (BROWN, DUKE, HOWARD, SMITH)

Purple group — second names in companies with ampersands (GAMBLE, JOHNSON, NOBLE, YOUNG)