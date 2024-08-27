NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 27, 2024
Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - August 27, 2024.
Get ready to dive into the latest word game craze. Connections, the New York Times' newest daily challenge, has taken the internet by storm, and we’re here to help you master it! Whether you’re a seasoned wordsmith or just looking for some fun, we’ve got you covered with all the hints, tips, and answers you need to conquer the game. So, grab your device and get ready to connect those words like a pro!
What is NYT Connections?
The New York Times' latest daily word game is a social media sensation. The credit goes to associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu for creating and launching this fun new game for puzzle enthusiasts. Named Connections, the game is a hit on both web browsers and mobile devices, inviting players to match four words that share a common thread.
How to Play NYT Connections
In this game, players need to sort 16 words into four groups of four by discovering their hidden connections. Use your logic and vocabulary skills to reveal the patterns and solve the puzzle.
NYT Connections Hints for August 27
Yellow group — Flared up
Green group — Scoville scale
Blue group — Coiffeur's tools
Purple group — Pack of cards
If you know what we are talking about, minimise this page and give the puzzle a try.
NYT Connections Today: These are categories
Yellow group — Explosive sound
Green group — Chilli pepper quality
Blue group — Classic barbershop supplies
Purple group — Kinds of cards
NYT Connections Today: Answer for August 27
Yellow group — Explosive sound: BOOM, CRASH, ROAR, THUNDER
Green group — Chilli pepper quality: FIRE, HEAT, KICK, SPICE
Blue group — Classic barbershop supplies: BRUSH, CAPE, CLIPPERS, GEL
Purple group — Kinds of cards: BASEBALL, MAGIC, SET, TAROT