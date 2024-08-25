NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 25, 2024

Challenge yourself with the New York Times' daily brain workout, Connections which tasks you with uncovering connections between words. The words go from easy to difficult and, thus, require strategy and insight along with your brain power. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

But don't worry as we provide all the necessary strategies, tips, and solutions to master this word game. Whether you're an experienced puzzler or a newcomer, we’ve got the guidance you need.

Also Read: NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 24, 2024

What is NYT Connections?

The New York Times has introduced a new daily puzzle called Connection, created by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This engaging puzzle tests vocabulary and pattern recognition skills, capturing the interest of word enthusiasts and social media users. Its widespread appeal is boosted by its accessibility on both web browsers and mobile devices.

How to Play NYT Connections

In it, players must organize 16 words into four groups of four by identifying their underlying connections. Use your logic and word knowledge to uncover the patterns and complete the puzzle. Ready to test your brainpower?

NYT Connections Hints for August 25

Yellow group — Fuming

Green group — Social standing

Blue group — Thermostat technology

Purple group — Foldable items

If you know what we are talking about, minimise this page and give the puzzle a try.

Also Read: NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 21, 2024

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow group — Angry

Green group — Reputation

Blue group — Words that make up the acronym “HVAC”

Purple group — Activities that involve folding

NYT Connections Today: Answer for August 25

Angry: BOILING, FUMING, LIVID, STEAMING

Reputation: POSITION, RANKING, STANDING, STATION

Words that make up the acronym “HVAC”: AIR, CONDITIONING, HEATING, VENTILATION

Activities that involve folding: BAKING, LAUNDRY, ORIGAMI, POKER