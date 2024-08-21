NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 21, 2024

The New York Times’ Connections is a word game that adds a delightful twist to your daily routine. Each day at midnight, a new puzzle appears, challenging you to find the hidden connections between a fresh set of words. The puzzles get trickier as the week progresses. But worry not as word we have put together some helpful hints, strategies, and tips to help you crack today’s puzzle and improve your game. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

If you are impatient and would like to see the answers straightaway scroll to the bottom of the page.

What is NYT Connections?

Connections, the daily word game from The New York Times, was created by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu and has swiftly captured the hearts of many, especially on social media. Available on both web browsers and mobile devices, it offers a convenient and enjoyable way for everyone to dive into the fun.

How to Play NYT Connections

In Connections, players are presented with 16 words and tasked with sorting them into four categories, each with four words that fit a common theme. The categories can range from book titles and software names to countries and more. While some words might look like they go together, there’s only one right way to group them. It’s a fun challenge that tests your ability to spot connections and think creatively about how words relate to each other.

NYT Connections Hints for August 21

Yellow: Envelope

Green: Circular and filled with air

Blue: Data visualisation

Purple: Common alcohol drinks at parties

Surely these words struck some clues to the answers in your head, so go ahead and minimise this page to give today's puzzle a try.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Cover with a thick layer

Green: Things that are inflated

Blue: Kinds of charts

Purple: Classic cocktail types

Drumrolls please as we reveal the answers to today's puzzle…

NYT Connections Today: Answer for August 21

Yellow group — Cover with a thick layer (CAKE, COAT, PLASTER, SMEAR)

Green group — Things that are inflated (BALLOON, BASKETBALL, FLOATIE, TIRE)

Blue group — Kinds of charts (BAR, BUBBLE, LINE, PIE)

Purple group — Classic cocktail types (FIZZ, PUNCH, SLING, SOUR)