NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 20, 2024

Connections, the fascinating word game from the New York Times, invites players to discover “common threads between words” in a fun and unique way. Each day, this puzzle resets at midnight, offering a fresh set of word challenges that get trickier as the week goes on, much like other popular games such as Wordle. If you're looking for some help with today’s puzzle, we’ve gathered a bunch of hints, strategies, and tips just for you. Whether you’re aiming to sharpen your skills or just want a quick answer, we’ve got you covered. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Connections, a daily word game from The New York Times, was brought to life by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. It’s quickly become a favourite, especially on social media. You can play the game on both web browsers and mobile devices, making it easy for everyone to join in the fun.

How to Play NYT Connections

In Connections, players are given 16 words and must sort them into four distinct categories, each containing four words that share a common theme. Categories can vary widely, from book titles and software to country names and beyond. Although several words might seem like they belong together, there is only one correct way to group each set.

NYT Connections Hints for August 20

Yellow: Brief period of wind

Green: To revolve

Blue: Signs from astrology

Purple: Suess characters

If these words give you some idea, minimise this page and solve the puzzle for yourself.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Rush of Wind

Green: Rotate

Blue: Zodiac Symbols

Purple: Dr. Suess Title Figures

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for August 20

Yellow group — Rush of Wind (BLOW, DRAFT, GUST, PUFF)

Green group — Rotate (CRANK, REEL, TURN, WIND)

Blue group — Zodiac Symbols (BULL, CRAB, LION, RAM)

Purple group — Dr. Suess Title Figures (CAT, GRINCH, POP, TURTLE)