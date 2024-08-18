NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 18, 2024

Dive into the intriguing world of Connections introduced by the New York Times and challenge your word skills! This daily game tasks you with uncovering connections between seemingly unrelated words, with fresh clues unlocking each midnight. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

With our expert tips, tricks and hints, we’ve got you covered as you embark on solving today's puzzle. For those looking to jump straight to the solution, just scroll down to the end of the page.

What is NYT Connections?

Connections, a compelling word puzzle crafted by Wyna Liu, an associate editor at The New York Times, has rapidly gained popularity on social media. In this daily game, participants must categorize 16 intriguing words into four groups of four, based on their underlying connections. Its captivating format and accessibility on both web and mobile platforms have made Connections a favoured pastime for word game lovers around the globe.

How to Play NYT Connections?

Playing Connections is easy to pick up but requires some brainpower. You need to sort 16 words into four groups of four, each group linked by a common theme. These themes can be anything from book titles and software to countries or other categories. The fun—and challenge—comes from figuring out these hidden connections and organizing the words accordingly.

NYT Connections Hints for August 18

Yellow: Alarm Layout

Green: “Take this into account”

Blue: Classic sweets

Purple: Incorrectly spelled Disney dwarfs

If these clues gave you an idea of the solutions then minimise this page and solve the puzzle..

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Alarm Clock Buttons

Green: "Here's A Thought"

Blue: Candy Pieces

Purple: Seven Dwarfs Minus Last Letter

NYT Connections Today: Answer for August 18

Yellow group — Alarm clock buttons (ALARM, HOUR, SNOOZE, TIME SET)

Green group — "Here's A Thought" (PERHAPS, SAY, SUPPOSE, WHAT IF)

Blue group — Candy pieces (KISS, NERD, RUNT, WHOPPER)

Purple group — Seven dwarfs minus last letter (DO, DOPE, GRUMP, SLEEPY)