NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 16, 2024

Crack the Code: Your Daily Dose of NYT Connections

Unleash your inner wordsmith with the New York Times Connections puzzle! This daily brain teaser challenges you to uncover hidden links between seemingly unrelated words. With fresh clues dropped every midnight, the complexity increases, demanding sharp focus and creative thinking.

Whether you're a seasoned puzzle pro or a newbie to the game, our expert tips and strategies will guide you towards triumph. Can't wait for the answers? Skip to the bottom for immediate gratification.

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is a daily word puzzle game created by The New York Times, designed by Wyna Liu, the associate editor. It challenges players to group 16 puzzling words into four sets of four, based on hidden connections between them.

How to Play NYT Connections?

The rules to play Connections is easy but tricky. Each group must share a common theme or connection. These themes can vary widely, ranging from book titles to software applications, countries, or any other conceivable link. The challenge lies in accurately identifying these hidden relationships and sorting the words accordingly.

NYT Connections Hints for August 16

Yellow: Halfway

Green: American regions

Blue: Type of footwear

Purple: Items with tides

If you what we are talking about, minimise this page and head to the Connections game to solve the puzzle before anyone else does.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Meh

Green: U.S. State Abbreviations

Blue: Kinds of Boots

Purple: Things That Go Up and Down

NYT Connections Today: Answer for August 16

Yellow group — meh (AVERAGE, FAIR, OK, SO-SO)

Green group — U.S. state abbreviations (HI, MA, OR, PA)

Blue group — kinds of boots (ANKLE, COWBOY, GO-GO, THIGH-HIGH)

Purple group — things that go up and down (ELEVATOR, SUN, TIDE, YO-YO)