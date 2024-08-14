NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 14, 2024

Ready to sharpen your word skills and tackle the New York Times' daily Connections puzzle? This challenging game pushes you to uncover hidden links between words. With fresh and increasingly complex sets of words each day, you'll need some expert guidance to keep up. But don't worry because we have got you covered. We’ve got tips, tricks, and strategies to help you crack the puzzle and elevate your word game. Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

Use our advice to boost your skills and tackle the challenge head-on. If you’d rather keep things easy, just scroll down for the answers.

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is a daily word game from The New York Times, crafted by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This engaging game has rapidly gained popularity, attracting word enthusiasts and generating buzz on social media. Designed for seamless play on both web browsers and mobile devices, Connections offers a fresh challenge each day with its unique blend of vocabulary skills and pattern recognition.

How to Play NYT Connections

This engaging word game presents you with 16 words and tasks you with sorting them into four groups of four. The catch is each group shares a unique connection that you need to discover. Dive into the puzzle and use your deductive reasoning to uncover the hidden links between the words. Ready to challenge your cognitive skills with this puzzle?

NYT Connections Hints for August 14

Yellow: Botched

Green: Flower varieties

Blue: Bee behaviours

Purple: Iconic Yankees

If you’re in the know, minimize this page and give the puzzle a try.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: BLUNDER

Green: FLOWERS

Blue: THINGS BEES DO

Purple: FIRST NAMES OF YANKEES LEGENDS

Raise the curtain before we reveal the answer…

NYT Connections Today: Answer for August 14

BLUNDER: BOO-BOO, FLUB, GAFFE, GOOF

FLOWERS: DAISY, JASMINE, PETUNIA, POPPY

THINGS BEES DO: BUZZ, DANCE, POLLINATE, STING

FIRST NAMES OF YANKEES LEGENDS: BABE, LOU, MICKEY, YOGI