NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 13, 2024

Get ready to flex those brain muscles with today’s Connections puzzle from the New York Times! This fun and intriguing word game challenges you to discover how different words are related, with new and increasingly tricky clues dropping every day at midnight. To help you crack these codes, we’ve put together some expert tips, strategies, and hints to give your game a boost. Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

These tips will make solving the puzzle a breeze and boost your confidence. If you're eager to dive right into the solutions, just scroll to the end of the page.

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is an engaging word game which is released with new challenges every day by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu at The New York Times. The trending word game that's taking social media by storm has captivated people from all walks of life with its engaging and challenging twists. Whether you're on a web browser or your mobile device, Connections has become a go-to favorite for anyone who enjoys a good word game.

How to Play NYT Connections?

The game is pretty simple at its core: you’re given 16 words and need to sort them into four groups, each with four words that have something in common. The categories could be anything from books and software to countries and beyond. The trick is, there’s only one right way to do it—if you can figure it out!

NYT Connections Hints for August 13

Yellow: Verbally guided

Green: Moniker

Blue: Directly before you

Purple: words used as prefix with house

These hints have likely sparked some ideas for solutions. Now, minimize this page and jump into the Connections game to solve the puzzle before anyone else catches on!

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: STATED

Green: NICKNAME

Blue: OBVIOUS

Purple: _______ HOUSES (THAT AREN'T HOUSES)

Finally, it's time to unveil the answers to today's puzzle…

NYT Connections Today: Answer for August 13

STATED: SAID, SPOKE, TOLD, VOICED

NICKNAME: DESIGNATION, HANDLE, MONIKER, SOBRIQUET

OBVIOUS: CLEAR, MARKED, PRONOUNCED, STRIKING

_______ HOUSES (THAT AREN'T HOUSES): PORTER, POWER, ROUGH, WHEEL