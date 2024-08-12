NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 12, 2024

Prepare to dive into today’s Connections puzzle, brought to you by the New York Times. This engaging word challenge invites you to explore and identify connections between various words, with new and increasingly intricate clues revealed daily at midnight. We’ve compiled expert tips, strategies, and advice to enhance your gameplay and help you tackle the puzzle with ease. Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

For those who prefer immediate answers, just scroll to the end of the page.

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is a fun word game designed by Wyna Liu, associate editor at The New York Times. The game has gained vast popularity on social media platforms with its intriguing game format. Its accessibility on both web browsers and mobile devices has made Connections a convenient and favourite pastime for enthusiasts of word games.

How to Play NYT Connections?

The rules for playing Connections are straightforward: categorize 16 given words into four distinct groups, with each group containing four words that share a common theme or link. These themes can range across various categories, including books, software, countries, and more. The challenge lies in correctly sorting the words according to their shared connection.

NYT Connections Hints for August 12

Yellow: Hard, shiny, malleable material

Green: Crib

Blue: Bathroom jargon

Purple: Knife varieties

If you what we are talking about, minimise this page and head to the Connections game to solve the puzzle before anyone else does.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: METAL ELEMENTS

Green: MATTRESS SIZES

Blue: SLANG FOR TOILETS

Purple: KINDS OF KNIVES

Blow the trumpets as we reveal the answers to today's puzzle…

NYT Connections Today: Answer for August 12

METAL ELEMENTS: GOLD, LEAD, MERCURY, TIN

MATTRESS SIZES: FULL, KING, QUEEN, TWIN

SLANG FOR TOILETS: CAN, HEAD, JOHN, THRONE

KINDS OF KNIVES: BOWIE, BUTCHER, BUTTER, BUTTERFLY