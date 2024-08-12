NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 12, 2024
Prepare to dive into today’s Connections puzzle, brought to you by the New York Times. This engaging word challenge invites you to explore and identify connections between various words, with new and increasingly intricate clues revealed daily at midnight. We’ve compiled expert tips, strategies, and advice to enhance your gameplay and help you tackle the puzzle with ease.
What is NYT Connections?
Connections is a fun word game designed by Wyna Liu, associate editor at The New York Times. The game has gained vast popularity on social media platforms with its intriguing game format. Its accessibility on both web browsers and mobile devices has made Connections a convenient and favourite pastime for enthusiasts of word games.
How to Play NYT Connections?
The rules for playing Connections are straightforward: categorize 16 given words into four distinct groups, with each group containing four words that share a common theme or link. These themes can range across various categories, including books, software, countries, and more. The challenge lies in correctly sorting the words according to their shared connection.
NYT Connections Hints for August 12
Yellow: Hard, shiny, malleable material
Green: Crib
Blue: Bathroom jargon
Purple: Knife varieties
NYT Connections Today: These are categories
Yellow: METAL ELEMENTS
Green: MATTRESS SIZES
Blue: SLANG FOR TOILETS
Purple: KINDS OF KNIVES
Blow the trumpets as we reveal the answers to today's puzzle…
NYT Connections Today: Answer for August 12
METAL ELEMENTS: GOLD, LEAD, MERCURY, TIN
MATTRESS SIZES: FULL, KING, QUEEN, TWIN
SLANG FOR TOILETS: CAN, HEAD, JOHN, THRONE
KINDS OF KNIVES: BOWIE, BUTCHER, BUTTER, BUTTERFLY