NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 10, 2024

Crack the Code of the New York Times' Connections Puzzle! Get ready to challenge your brain and unleash your inner word detective! The New York Times' daily Connections puzzle is a thrilling adventure that requires you to uncover the hidden relationships between words. With fresh, increasingly complex word sets every 24 hours, you'll need to stay sharp and think creatively to succeed. Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Created by the genius Wyna Liu, Connections has taken the world by storm, spreading like wildfire on social media and captivating word game enthusiasts of all levels. This daily puzzle is the ultimate addiction for anyone who loves words, and we're about to tell you why!

How to Play NYT Connections

Get ready to put your cognitive skills to the ultimate test with this brain-teasing game! You'll be presented with 16 words, and your mission is to group them into four categories of four. Sounds easy, right? But here's the catch: each group has a unique connection, and it's up to you to crack the code!

As you examine the words, you'll need to use your critical thinking skills to identify the subtle links between them. Can you spot the patterns, relationships, and clever wordplay that unite each group?

NYT Connections Hints for August 10

Yellow: Crimson treasures

Green: Be in good working condition

Blue: Microsoft tools

Purple: Based on real-life

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: THINGS THAT ARE RED

Green: BE IN COMMISSION

Blue: MICROSOFT PRODUCTS

Purple: BIOPICS

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for August 10

THINGS THAT ARE RED: DEVIL, MARS, ROSE, STRAWBERRY

BE IN COMMISSION: FUNCTION, OPERATE, RUN, WORK

MICROSOFT PRODUCTS: EDGE, OFFICE, TEAMS, WINDOWS

BIOPICS: BLONDE, JOBS, MILK, VICE