NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 8, 2024

Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Welcome to Connections, the daily word game sensation from The New York Times, expertly crafted by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This puzzle has taken the world by storm, captivating word game enthusiasts and spreading like wildfire on social media. With its seamless playability across web browsers and mobile devices, Connections has won the hearts of puzzle lovers everywhere, becoming a must-play for anyone who craves a daily dose of wordy fun. Join the ranks of the obsessed and discover why Connections is the perfect puzzle to ignite your passion for words!

How to Play NYT Connections

Get ready to put your cognitive skills to the test with Connections! This brain-teasing game presents you with 16 words, challenging you to categorize them into four groups of four. The twist? Each group shares a unique connection, and it's up to you to figure out what that is. Can you rise to the challenge and uncover the hidden links between the words?

NYT Connections Hints for August 8

Yellow: Jumping into water

Green: Repeat it

Blue: Anchor

Purple: Machine for entertainment purpose

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: SPLASHY WAYS TO ENTER A POOL

Green: REITERATE

Blue: MAINSTAY

Purple: ___ RADIO

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for August 8

SPLASHY WAYS TO ENTER A POOL: BACKFLIP, BELLYFLOP, CANNONBALL, JACKKNIFE

REITERATE: ECHO, PARROT, QUOTE, REPEAT

MAINSTAY: ANCHOR, BACKBONE, CORNERSTONE, PILLAR

___ RADIO: HAM, PIRATE, SATELLITE, TALK