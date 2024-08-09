NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 9, 2024

Unlock the secrets of the New York Times' daily Connections puzzle with our expert guidance! This brain-twisting game requires you to dig deep and uncover the sneaky links between words. With new, increasingly tricky word sets every 24 hours, you'll need to stay on your toes to succeed. Our insider tips, hints, and strategies will help you crack the code and become a word game wizard. Whether you're a seasoned puzzle-solver or just starting out, our expert advice will help you boost your skills and rise to the challenge. So, are you ready to elevate your word game and become a master puzzle-solver? Let's get started! Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Get hooked on Connections, the daily word game from The New York Times! Masterfully created by Wyna Liu, this puzzle has become a global phenomenon, captivating word game enthusiasts and spreading like wildfire on social media. Join the fun and discover why Connections is the ultimate puzzle to spark your passion for words!

How to Play NYT Connections

Get ready to put your cognitive skills to the test with Connections! This brain-teasing game presents you with 16 words, challenging you to categorize them into four groups of four. The twist? Each group shares a unique connection, and it's up to you to figure out what that is. Can you rise to the challenge and uncover the hidden links between the words?

NYT Connections Hints for August 9

Yellow: Non-attendant

Green: Fans

Blue: Indie rock

Purple: Electrify it

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: NOT PRESENT

Green: SUPPORTER

Blue: ROCK GENRES

Purple: SHOCK ___

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for August 9

NOT PRESENT: ABSENT, ELSEWHERE, GONE, MIA

SUPPORTER: ADVOCATE, CHAMPION, CHEERLEADER, EXPONENT

ROCK GENRES: GLAM, GOTH, METAL, PUNK

SHOCK ___: HORROR, JOCK, VALUE, WAVE