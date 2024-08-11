NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 11, 2024

Get ready to tackle today’s set of questions in Connections, presented by the New York Times. This challenging word puzzle invites you to uncover hidden links among various words, with fresh, increasingly complex clues unveiled daily at midnight. We’ve gathered expert advice, strategies, and tips to boost your game and help you navigate the puzzle with confidence. Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

For those eager to see the solutions right away, simply scroll to the end of the page.

Also Read: NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 10, 2024

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is an intriguing word game launched daily by Wyna Liu, the associate puzzle editor at The New York Times. This popular game, which has captivated a diverse audience through social media, is celebrated for its engaging and challenging format. Its effortless accessibility on both web browsers and mobile devices has made Connections a beloved pastime for enthusiasts of word puzzles.

How to Play NYT Connections?

The instructions to plat connections are pretty simple where the player is asked to to categorize 16 given words into four distinct groups, with each group comprising four words that share a common theme or connection. These themes can vary widely, encompassing categories such as books, software, countries, and other diverse topics. The key is to identify the correct way to sort the words into their respective groups.

NYT Connections Hints for August 11

Yellow: Large craft

Green: Elite

Blue: Indicate subject of discussion

Purple: sounds similar to names of body parts

These hints surely made you think of possible solutions so minimise this page and head to the Connections game to solve the puzzle before anyone else does.

Also Read: NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 9, 2024

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: LARGE BOAT

Green: ALL TIME GREAT

Blue: REGARDING

Purple: HOMOPHONES OF BODY FEATURES

Blow the trumpets as we reveal the answers to the today's puzzle…

NYT Connections Today: Answer for August 11

LARGE BOAT: BARGE, CRAFT, SHIP, VESSEL

ALL TIME GREAT: BEST, CHAMP, GOAT, LEGEND

REGARDING: ABOUT, CONCERNING, ON, TOWARD

HOMOPHONES OF BODY FEATURES: HARE, I, MUSSEL, NAVAL