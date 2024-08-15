NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 15, 2024
Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - August 15, 2024
Ready to test your word skills? The New York Times Connections puzzle is a daily brain teaser that challenges you to find hidden links between words. With increasing difficulty, it's a puzzle that requires strategy and insight.
We're here to help. Discover tips, tricks, and solutions to conquer this word game. Whether you're a puzzle pro or just starting out, we've got you covered.
Also read: NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 14, 2024
What is NYT Connections?
The New York Times has added another puzzle to its daily lineup with Connections. Created by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu, this word game has quickly gained popularity. Players are tasked with grouping 16 words into four sets of four, based on hidden connections. It's a test of vocabulary and pattern recognition that has drawn interest of word enthusiasts and social media users alike.
How to Play NYT Connections
Can you crack the code? Connections challenges you to sort 16 words into four groups of four. Each group is linked by a hidden connection. Use your logic and vocabulary to identify the patterns and solve the puzzle. Ready to put your brain to the test?
NYT Connections Hints for August 15
Yellow group — inside the limits
Green group — opposites attract
Blue group — sweet, thirst-quenching treat
Purple group — pay up, maybe
If you know what we are talking about, minimise this page and give the puzzle a try.
Also read: NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 13, 2024
NYT Connections Today: These are categories
Yellow group — breadth
Green group — other half
Blue group — beers, familiarly
Purple group — words after "pay"
NYT Connections Today: Answer for August 15
Breadth: EXTENT, RANGE, REACH, SCOPE
Other Half: COMPLEMENT, MATCH, MATE, PARTNER
Beers, Familiarly: BUD, NATTY, SIERRA, STELLA
Words After "Pay": CHECK, DIRT, PAL, PHONE