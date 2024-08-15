NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 15, 2024

Ready to test your word skills? The New York Times Connections puzzle is a daily brain teaser that challenges you to find hidden links between words. With increasing difficulty, it's a puzzle that requires strategy and insight. Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

We're here to help. Discover tips, tricks, and solutions to conquer this word game. Whether you're a puzzle pro or just starting out, we've got you covered.

What is NYT Connections?

The New York Times has added another puzzle to its daily lineup with Connections. Created by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu, this word game has quickly gained popularity. Players are tasked with grouping 16 words into four sets of four, based on hidden connections. It's a test of vocabulary and pattern recognition that has drawn interest of word enthusiasts and social media users alike.

How to Play NYT Connections

Can you crack the code? Connections challenges you to sort 16 words into four groups of four. Each group is linked by a hidden connection. Use your logic and vocabulary to identify the patterns and solve the puzzle. Ready to put your brain to the test?

NYT Connections Hints for August 15

Yellow group — inside the limits

Green group — opposites attract

Blue group — sweet, thirst-quenching treat

Purple group — pay up, maybe

If you know what we are talking about, minimise this page and give the puzzle a try.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow group — breadth

Green group — other half

Blue group — beers, familiarly

Purple group — words after "pay"

NYT Connections Today: Answer for August 15

Breadth: EXTENT, RANGE, REACH, SCOPE

Other Half: COMPLEMENT, MATCH, MATE, PARTNER

Beers, Familiarly: BUD, NATTY, SIERRA, STELLA

Words After "Pay": CHECK, DIRT, PAL, PHONE