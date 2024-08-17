NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 17, 2024
Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - August 17, 2024
Discover the challenge of the New York Times Connections puzzle and put your word skills to the test! This daily word game invites you to find connections between unrelated terms, with new clues revealed at midnight.
It does not matter if you are just trying out the game for the first time or a pro at the game as we have got you covered with our expert tips and tricks. If you want to skip straight to the answer, scroll to the end of the page.
What is NYT Connections?
Connections, a captivating word game designed by Wyna Liu, associate editor at The New York Times, has quickly become a social media sensation. In this daily puzzle, players sort 16 intriguing words into four groups of four based on hidden connections. Its engaging format and availability on both web browsers and mobile devices have made Connections a popular and accessible pastime for word game enthusiasts everywhere.
How to Play NYT Connections?
Playing Connections is simple but requires careful thought. The objective is to organize 16 words into four groups of four, with each group sharing a specific theme or connection. These themes can vary widely—ranging from book titles to software, countries, or other categories. The challenge lies in discerning these hidden links and sorting the words accordingly.
NYT Connections Hints for August 17
Yellow: Oral communication
Green: Flirting with someone
Blue: Tools for immediate aid
Purple: Interior embellishment of a house
If these clues gave you an idea of the solutions then minimise this page and solve the puzzle..
NYT Connections Today: These are categories
NYT Connections Today: Answer for August 17
Yellow group — Spoken communication (DIALECT, LANGAUGE, SPEECH, TOUNGE)
Green group — Canoodle (FRENCH, KISS, MAKE OUT, NECK)
Blue group — First aid kit items(BANDAGE, DRESSING, SCISSORS, TAPE)
Purple group — House styles (COTTAGE, CRAFTSMAN, PRAIRIE, RANCH)