NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 19, 2024

Get ready to put your brain to the test with today's New York Times Connections puzzle! This engaging word game invites you to uncover the hidden links between a variety of words, with new and progressively challenging clues dropping daily at midnight. To assist you in cracking these complex codes, we've gathered top-notch tips, strategies, and insights to enhance your gameplay. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

These tips will guide you through the puzzle with ease and boost your confidence. For those eager to see the answers right away, simply scroll to the end of the page.

Also Read: NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 18, 2024

What is NYT Connections?

Each day, Wyna Liu, the puzzle editor at The New York Times, presents a new challenge with the Connections game. This trending word game has captured the interest of a diverse audience thanks to its intriguing and demanding format. Its easy accessibility on both web browsers and mobile devices has made Connections a go-to pastime for word game enthusiasts everywhere.

How to Play NYT Connections?

You need to sort 16 words into four distinct groups, with each group containing four words that share a common theme. These themes can range from books and software to countries and more. The catch is that there’s only one correct way to organize the words—if you can spot it.

NYT Connections Hints for August 19

Yellow: Music varieties

Green: Hot dog station essentials

Blue: Physical workouts

Purple: Terms that double as Pixar movie titles

These hints surely made you think of possible solutions so minimise this page and head to the Connections game to solve the puzzle before anyone else does.

Also Read: NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 17, 2024

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Music Genres

Green: Bratwurst Go-Withs

Blue: Yoga Poses

Purple: Starting with Pixar Movies

And now is the time to give away the answers to today's puzzle…

NYT Connections Today: Answer for August 19

Yellow group — Music Genres (BLUES, COUNTRY, FOLK, ROCK)

Green group — Bratwurst Go-Withs (BRAT, BUN, MUSTARD, SAUERKRAUT)

Blue group — Yoga Poses (CHAIR, MOUNTAIN, TREE, WARRIOR)

Purple group — Starting with Pixar Movies (COCONUT, SOULMATE, UPDO, WALLET)