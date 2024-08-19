NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 19, 2024
Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - August 19, 2024
Get ready to put your brain to the test with today's New York Times Connections puzzle! This engaging word game invites you to uncover the hidden links between a variety of words, with new and progressively challenging clues dropping daily at midnight. To assist you in cracking these complex codes, we've gathered top-notch tips, strategies, and insights to enhance your gameplay.
These tips will guide you through the puzzle with ease and boost your confidence. For those eager to see the answers right away, simply scroll to the end of the page.
What is NYT Connections?
Each day, Wyna Liu, the puzzle editor at The New York Times, presents a new challenge with the Connections game. This trending word game has captured the interest of a diverse audience thanks to its intriguing and demanding format. Its easy accessibility on both web browsers and mobile devices has made Connections a go-to pastime for word game enthusiasts everywhere.
How to Play NYT Connections?
You need to sort 16 words into four distinct groups, with each group containing four words that share a common theme. These themes can range from books and software to countries and more. The catch is that there’s only one correct way to organize the words—if you can spot it.
NYT Connections Hints for August 19
Yellow: Music varieties
Green: Hot dog station essentials
Blue: Physical workouts
Purple: Terms that double as Pixar movie titles
These hints surely made you think of possible solutions so minimise this page and head to the Connections game to solve the puzzle before anyone else does.
NYT Connections Today: These are categories
Yellow: Music Genres
Green: Bratwurst Go-Withs
Blue: Yoga Poses
Purple: Starting with Pixar Movies
And now is the time to give away the answers to today's puzzle…
NYT Connections Today: Answer for August 19
Yellow group — Music Genres (BLUES, COUNTRY, FOLK, ROCK)
Green group — Bratwurst Go-Withs (BRAT, BUN, MUSTARD, SAUERKRAUT)
Blue group — Yoga Poses (CHAIR, MOUNTAIN, TREE, WARRIOR)
Purple group — Starting with Pixar Movies (COCONUT, SOULMATE, UPDO, WALLET)