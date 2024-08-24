NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 24, 2024

Ready to challenge your vocabulary? The New York Times Connections puzzle is a daily brain workout that tasks you with uncovering connections between words. As the difficulty ramps up, you'll need a mix of strategy and insight. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

We're here to assist you. Explore strategies, tips, and solutions to master this word game. Whether you're an experienced puzzler or a newcomer, we’ve got the guidance you need.

Also Read: NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 21, 2024

What is NYT Connections?

The New York Times' new addition to its chain of daily puzzles, Connection, was created by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. It’s a challenge of vocabulary and pattern recognition that has intrigued word lovers and social media users alike. The puzzle's vast popularity is also a result of its easy availability on both web browsers and mobile.

How to Play NYT Connections

In it, players must organize 16 words into four groups of four by identifying their underlying connections. Use your logic and word knowledge to uncover the patterns and complete the puzzle. Ready to test your brainpower?

NYT Connections Hints for August 24

Yellow group — Rumours

Green group — To sneak

Blue group — Agencies for car rent

Purple group — Words end with chemical elements

If you know what we are talking about, minimise this page and give the puzzle a try.

Also Read: NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 20, 2024

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow group — Hearsay

Green group — Move stealthily

Blue group — Car rental companies

Purple group — Ending with chemical elements

NYT Connections Today: Answer for August 15

Hearsay: RUMBLING, SPECULATION, TALK, WHISPERS

Move stealthily: CREEP, SLIP, STEAL, TIPTOE

Car rental companies: BUDGET, ENTERPRISE, NATIONAL, THRIFTY

Ending with chemical elements: ENVIRON, JARGON, LATIN, PLEAD