NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 24, 2024
Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - August 24, 2024
Ready to challenge your vocabulary? The New York Times Connections puzzle is a daily brain workout that tasks you with uncovering connections between words. As the difficulty ramps up, you'll need a mix of strategy and insight.
We're here to assist you. Explore strategies, tips, and solutions to master this word game. Whether you're an experienced puzzler or a newcomer, we’ve got the guidance you need.
What is NYT Connections?
The New York Times' new addition to its chain of daily puzzles, Connection, was created by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. It’s a challenge of vocabulary and pattern recognition that has intrigued word lovers and social media users alike. The puzzle's vast popularity is also a result of its easy availability on both web browsers and mobile.
How to Play NYT Connections
In it, players must organize 16 words into four groups of four by identifying their underlying connections. Use your logic and word knowledge to uncover the patterns and complete the puzzle. Ready to test your brainpower?
NYT Connections Hints for August 24
Yellow group — Rumours
Green group — To sneak
Blue group — Agencies for car rent
Purple group — Words end with chemical elements
If you know what we are talking about, minimise this page and give the puzzle a try.
NYT Connections Today: These are categories
Yellow group — Hearsay
Green group — Move stealthily
Blue group — Car rental companies
Purple group — Ending with chemical elements
NYT Connections Today: Answer for August 15
Hearsay: RUMBLING, SPECULATION, TALK, WHISPERS
Move stealthily: CREEP, SLIP, STEAL, TIPTOE
Car rental companies: BUDGET, ENTERPRISE, NATIONAL, THRIFTY
Ending with chemical elements: ENVIRON, JARGON, LATIN, PLEAD