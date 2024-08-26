NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 26, 2024
Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - August 26, 2024.
Take on the New York Times' daily brain challenge, Connections, where you need to discover links between words. As the difficulty increases, you'll need a blend of strategy and sharp thinking to succeed.
Fear not, as we offer comprehensive strategies, tips, and solutions to excel at this word game. Whether you're a seasoned solver or just starting out, our guidance will help you master it.
Also Read: NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 24, 2024
What is NYT Connections?
The New York Times has launched a new daily puzzle named Connection, crafted by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This captivating challenge evaluates vocabulary and pattern recognition, appealing to word enthusiasts and social media users alike. Its broad appeal is enhanced by its availability on both web browsers and mobile devices.
How to Play NYT Connections
In this game, players need to sort 16 words into four sets of four by uncovering their hidden connections. Apply your logic and word skills to spot the patterns and complete the puzzle. Are you ready to put your brainpower to the test?
NYT Connections Hints for August 26
Yellow group — Accord
Green group — Things with an oval form
Blue group — Off swing
Purple group — Phonetically resembles a shoe
If you know what we are talking about, minimise this page and give the puzzle a try.
Also Read: NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 25, 2024
NYT Connections Today: These are categories
Yellow group — Official sanctioning
Green group — Torus-shaped things
Blue group — Bad golf shots
Purple group — Footwear minus ER sound
NYT Connections Today: Answer for August 26
Official sanctioning: APPROVAL, BLESSING, CONSENT, SUPPORT
Torus-shaped things: BAGEL, LIFESAVER, TIRE, WREATH
Bad golf shots: HOOK, SHANK, SLICE, WHIFF
Footwear minus ER sound: LOAF, SLIP, SNEAK, WADE