NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 26, 2024

Take on the New York Times' daily brain challenge, Connections, where you need to discover links between words. As the difficulty increases, you'll need a blend of strategy and sharp thinking to succeed. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

Fear not, as we offer comprehensive strategies, tips, and solutions to excel at this word game. Whether you're a seasoned solver or just starting out, our guidance will help you master it.

What is NYT Connections?

The New York Times has launched a new daily puzzle named Connection, crafted by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This captivating challenge evaluates vocabulary and pattern recognition, appealing to word enthusiasts and social media users alike. Its broad appeal is enhanced by its availability on both web browsers and mobile devices.

How to Play NYT Connections

In this game, players need to sort 16 words into four sets of four by uncovering their hidden connections. Apply your logic and word skills to spot the patterns and complete the puzzle. Are you ready to put your brainpower to the test?

NYT Connections Hints for August 26

Yellow group — Accord

Green group — Things with an oval form

Blue group — Off swing

Purple group — Phonetically resembles a shoe

If you know what we are talking about, minimise this page and give the puzzle a try.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow group — Official sanctioning

Green group — Torus-shaped things

Blue group — Bad golf shots

Purple group — Footwear minus ER sound

NYT Connections Today: Answer for August 26

Official sanctioning: APPROVAL, BLESSING, CONSENT, SUPPORT

Torus-shaped things: BAGEL, LIFESAVER, TIRE, WREATH

Bad golf shots: HOOK, SHANK, SLICE, WHIFF

Footwear minus ER sound: LOAF, SLIP, SNEAK, WADE