NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 28, 2024

Connections brought to the word game fanatics by the New York Times produce new daily challenges and have taken the internet by storm. We are here to help you master it as it can be tricky at times. It does not matter whether you are a seasoned wordsmith or just looking for some fun. We have got all the hints, tips, and answers you need to conquer the game.

So, grab your device and get ready to connect those words like a pro.

What is NYT Connections?

Thanks to associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu, who created and launched the game for the New York Times' game section. It is a word game similar to formats like Wordle or other word games and puzzle enthusiasts are flocking to it. It challenges players to group four words that share a common link. Connections is a hit on both web browsers and mobile devices.

How to Play NYT Connections

In this game, players need to sort 16 words into four groups of four by discovering their hidden connections. Use your logic and vocabulary skills to reveal the patterns and solve the puzzle.

NYT Connections Hints for August 28

Yellow group — Children use these at school to play

Green group — Objects on chords

Blue group — Items that can be arid

Purple group — Words with 'Baby' as their prefix

If you know what we are talking about, minimise this page and give the puzzle a try.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow group — Playground Equipment

Green group — Found at the End of a String/Cord

Blue group — Described as Dry

Purple group — Baby____

NYT Connections Today: Answer for August 28

Playground Equipment: MONKEY BARS, SLIDE, SWINGS, TEETER-TOTTER

Found at the End of a String/Cord: PENDULUM, TEA BAG, TETHERBALL, YO-YO

Described as Dry: DESERT, HUMOR, MARTINI, TEETOTALER

Baby____: BLUES, BOOMER, STEPS, TEETH