NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for August 31, 2024

Ready to jog those brain muscles? Connections, the popular word game from The New York Times, offers daily challenges that keep players hooked. Whether you’re a seasoned word lover or just looking for some fun, we’re here to help you master the game. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

Discover tips, hints, and answers to tackle Connections and connect those words like a pro. Grab your device and let’s dive in!

What is NYT Connections?

The New York Times' gaming section launched a new game called Connections and the credit goes to associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu for developing and launching this game. Similar to various game formats yet holding its ground, this word game has rapidly attracted fans. It challenges players to group four words with a common theme, making "Connections" a hit on both web and mobile platforms.

How to Play NYT Connections

To succeed in this game, players need to categorize 16 words into four groups of four by uncovering their underlying connections. Apply your reasoning and vocabulary expertise to recognize the patterns and complete the puzzle.

NYT Connections Hints for August 31

Yellow group — the newspaper is decided into these

Green group — Can be worn as well as parts of a tree

Blue group — kinds of greens on the side

Purple group — Reverse side of the coin

If you know what we are talking about, minimise this page and give the puzzle a try.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow group — Newspaper sections

Green group — Tree features

Blue group — Kinds of salad

Purple group — Seen on the back of US coins

NYT Connections Today: Answer for August 31

Yellow group — Newspaper sections (ARTS, BUSINESS, COMICS, SPORTS)

Green group — Tree features (BARK, CROWN, RINGS, ROOTS)

Blue group — Kinds of salad (CHEF, GARDEN, GREEK, WEDGE)

Purple group — Seen on the back of US coins (EAGLE, MONTICELLO, SHIELD, TORCH)