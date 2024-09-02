NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for September 02, 2024

Get ready, it's time for a short brain-muscle workout. The New York Times has launched a new word game called Connections. It brings new challenges every day for the word game enthusiasts. Whether you're a word game enthusiast or simply seeking a bit of entertainment, we’re here to help you excel. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

Don't worry just grab your devices because we have all the strategies, clues, and solutions to conquer Connections and link those words like an expert. Let's get started.

What is NYT Connections?

Connections created by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu is a new game by the New York Times. While the concept of the game seems similar to various other word games, the game has certain challenging aspects that rapidly attracted fans. It challenges players to group four words with a common theme, making "Connections" a hit on both web and mobile platforms.

How to Play NYT Connections

The players need to categorize 16 words into four groups of four by uncovering their underlying connections if they want to succeed in this word game. Apply your reasoning and our hints to recognize the patterns and win the game.

NYT Connections Hints for September 02

Yellow group — Unusual

Green group — Chore

Blue group — Classic Assortments

Purple group — Word for shackles used as a suffix

If you know what we are talking about, minimise this page and give the puzzle a try.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow group — Peculiar

Green group — Assignment

Blue group — Classic collection items

Purple group — Chain_______

NYT Connections Today: Answer for September 02

Yellow group — Peculiar (CURIOUS, FUNNY, OFF, WEIRD)

Green group — Assignment (JOB, POSITION, POST, STATION)

Blue group — Classic collection items (COIN, COMIC, RECORD, STAMP)

Purple group — Chain_______ (LETTER, MAIL, REACTION, STORE)