Deciphering Biden's risky wartime visit to Israel and the unspoken messages it conveyed

In a bold move, President Biden recently journeyed to Israel, a nation embroiled in conflict, to express solidarity. However, before Air Force One even touched down at Ben Gurion Airport, several Arab allies signaled their disapproval by declining to meet him. Though Biden managed to secure a nod from Israel to permit humanitarian aid into Gaza, there was a conspicuous absence of assurance that Israel would handle the Hamas terror attack with measured caution, as opposed to unchecked fury.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden, left, pauses during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Miriam Alster/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo(via REUTERS)

To further complicate matters, aggressive missile fire resumed from both Gaza and Lebanon mere hours after Biden's departure.

But was the trip a waste? Not according to New York Times columnist David Firestone. For him, the visit was justifiable not just because of the objectives achieved, but also for the unspoken messages it conveyed. Firestone believes that Biden's choice to venture into an active conflict zone, amidst the palpable anger, destruction, and smoky aftermaths of blasts, was a powerful statement of America's continued global relevance in resolving international disputes and championing democracies.

This is especially poignant against the backdrop of the chaos unraveling in Washington during Biden's Israel trip. Firestone criticizes the Republicans in the House for their apparent inactivity, evidenced by their failure to appoint a speaker, pass vital spending bills, or prove that the legislative arm of the U.S. government can maintain coherence.

While Biden was interacting with Israeli emergency responders and Hamas attack victims' families, the Senate faced its own drama. A single Republican, inflamed by the abortion debate, is stalling the promotions of hundreds of military officers. Additionally, Jack Lew, an ardent Israel supporter nominated as its ambassador, encountered stiff opposition from Republican senators, primarily due to his involvement in the Obama-era Iran deal.

Firestone draws a stark contrast between an isolationist GOP, seemingly disengaged from international affairs and lingering on past ideological disputes, and Biden's proactive approach. The writer points out the party's tepid stance on protecting Ukraine against Russian advances, and its contrasting perspective, with Donald Trump praising Hezbollah and lauding Putin. The internal discord within the GOP might jeopardize critical military aid for Ukraine and Israel. Firestone also notes the immediate backlash from Republicans, including Senator Rick Scott, who proposed a bill to block aid to Gaza until the release of hostages by Hamas.

Invoking Robert Gates' description of the U.S. as the "dysfunctional superpower," Firestone references the growing belief, especially in China and Russia, of America's irreversible decline characterized by rising isolationism, intense political division, and domestic turmoil.

President Biden's commitment to an alternate vision for America's global role was evident during his Israel trip, something that baffled many, including Dennis Wilder, a former national security assistant to George W. Bush. However, Biden's unwavering belief in a proactive foreign policy, especially against aggression, terror, and violence, was evident.

However, the Arab world's strong conviction, fueled by claims made by Hamas about Israel's alleged hospital bombing, will likely complicate diplomatic endeavors for Biden and Antony Blinken, his Secretary of State.

In conclusion, Firestone emphasizes Israel's likely appreciation for Biden's on-ground support. He also speculates that Biden's campaign might use the president's assertive stance to counter claims of his declining capabilities. But more significantly, Biden's move might have assuaged the doubts of other nations about America's reliability, especially after Trump's erratic tenure.

According to Firestone, Biden's willingness to place himself in jeopardy to illustrate a better path forward, amid the mounting challenges, is commendable. However, the president might have to brace himself for even choppier journeys in the future.

