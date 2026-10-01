Oakbrook Center shooting update: Videos show massive police presence amid ‘isolated incident’

Videos from the Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook, Illinois, showed a massive police presence outside amid a shooting inside the mall on Wednesday afternoon.

Representational. (Unsplash)

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The Oak Brook police department said that the incident was an "isolated incident" and there is no threat to the public. "There is no current active threat," a statement from the PD read, amid concerns that there is an active shooter in the mall.

Oak Brook police did not reveal the circumstances of the shooting noting that it is an "ongoing investigation."

The Oakbrook Center mall remains open even as there is a heavy police presence outside.

Here's a video shared by a local driving past the mall. It showed dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles outside amid the response. Here's the video:

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