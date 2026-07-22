Ohio flash flood videos: Water surge on the streets in Morgan, Perry, Washington counties; watch

A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Ohio as heavy rain and severe storms move through the region with tornado reports also coming in from nearby areas.

Flash flood warning in effect for several Ohio counties

A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Ohio as heavy rain and storms hit the region. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete representative)

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According to the weather alert, a flash flood warning remains in effect until 5:30pm EDT this afternoon for southwestern Guernsey, Muskingum and northwestern Noble counties. At 4:03pm EDT, Doppler radar showed thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area, with between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain already having fallen. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1.5 inches is possible in the warned area, and flash flooding is already happening, the alert said.

Flash Flood Warning for Morgan, OH, Perry, OH & Washington, OH until 8:00pm EDT.

The hazard is flash flooding caused by thunderstorms, and the source is radar indicated. The impact includes flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, along with other low-lying and poor drainage areas, according to the warning.

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{{^usCountry}} Locations expected to see flash flooding include Zanesville, Cambridge, Caldwell, New Concord, Byesville, South Zanesville, North Zanesville, Philo, Pleasant Grove, Pleasant City, Cumberland, Belle Valley, Fultonham, Norwich, Chandlersville, High Hill, Bridgeville, Duncan Falls, Ruraldale and Cannelville, the alert added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Locations expected to see flash flooding include Zanesville, Cambridge, Caldwell, New Concord, Byesville, South Zanesville, North Zanesville, Philo, Pleasant Grove, Pleasant City, Cumberland, Belle Valley, Fultonham, Norwich, Chandlersville, High Hill, Bridgeville, Duncan Falls, Ruraldale and Cannelville, the alert added. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: New Jersey tornado warnings: Visuals of Morris and Somerset counties amid fresh flash flood alerts; watch

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As per The Weather Channel, radar-confirmed tornadoes have been reported near Amelia, Ohio, with damage reported south of town and between Sanders and Williamstown, Kentucky.

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Recent flooding tragedies in Ohio and Utah

Five people died in an Ohio river after several people entered the water trying to help someone who was struggling to swim, according to Global News. Police said the group was along the Scioto River in Powell, a Columbus suburb, on Sunday when one person went in to swim. “That's when the tragedy started to occur,” Delaware County Sheriff Jeffrey Balzer said, per the report.

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Rescue workers found two women dead in the water on Sunday and three men were found on Monday, Tracy Whited of the Delaware County Sheriff's Office told the Associated Press.

As per Global News, this came two days after five members of one family died in southern Utah when flash floods hit canyons during a hiking trip. Fire officials said the victims were a Provo fire captain, his wife, and their sons. “It is believed the family fell victim to flooding caused by heavy rains,” the sheriff's office said.