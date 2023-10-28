Ohio woman indicted for meeting 4 men for sex before fatally drugging and robbing them

An Ohio woman, 33, has been indicted for meeting four men for sex and fatally drugging them to steal their belongings. Rebecca Auborn was indicted on four counts of murder for killing “johns'' to rob them after sex in Columbus, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. The incidents took place in the first half of 2023. She allegedly attacked a fifth man, but he survived the overdose.

Rebecca Auborn was indicted on four counts of murder for killing “johns" to rob them after sex in Columbus (Franklin County Jail)

“Don’t buy sex in Ohio — it ruins lives and could cost you yours,” Yost said, adding that it is believed there could be other victims.

“For me, if you’ve got somebody that has a series of killings that are separated in time, they’re a serial killer,” Yost told the Columbus Dispatch. “We have the same MO here.”

The AG’s office said that an anonymous tip left by a person alerted investigators about a potential link between the series of overdose. The Columbus Division of Police and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation then connected Auborn “to several overdoses and robberies,” as per a press release, New York Post reported. Auborn previously pleaded not guilty to murder and drug-related charges in the death of one of the men, 30-year-old Joseph Crumpler in January.

Auborn is the mother of at least one child, and had a daughter who died aged 18 in 2016. She had no previous criminal history, according to records.

Auborn is now facing four counts of murder, four counts of involuntary manslaughter, five counts of aggravated robbery, five counts of felonious assault, five counts of corrupting another with drugs, one count of tampering with evidence, and four counts of trafficking in drugs. All the charges are felonies.

At present, Auborn is being held in Franklin County jail, PEOPLE reported. It is unclear whether she retained an attorney or entered pleas to the charges against her.

