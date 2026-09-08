Old Farmer's Almanac weather forecast for September 8-18: What weather will the US see?

Fall could bring a mix of warm days and cooler weather across the US, with the Old Farmer’s Almanac predicting a warmer interior and cooler conditions along the coasts. Here is the weather forecast for September 8 to 18.

Northeast and Eastern regions

Rain, heat and cooler weather are in store for different parts of the US from September 8 to 18. (Old Farmer's Almanac)

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The Northeast will have sunny but cool weather from September 8 to 11. Rainy periods will follow, with sunshine expected to return by September 19.

In the Atlantic Corridor, scattered thunderstorms will continue through September 12. From September 13 to 18, the north could see scattered showers, while the south is expected to stay sunny.

The Appalachians will see scattered showers and cooler weather through September 12. From September 13 to 18, the north could get isolated showers, while the south is expected to remain sunny. Temperatures will also become warmer.

The Southeast will see thunderstorms before sunshine returns from September 8 to 18. Cooler weather is also expected during this period.

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{{^usCountry}} In Florida, scattered thunderstorms and cooler weather are expected through September 11. From September 12 to 18, the north will stay sunny, while thunderstorms could continue in the south. Temperatures will remain mild overall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Florida, scattered thunderstorms and cooler weather are expected through September 11. From September 12 to 18, the north will stay sunny, while thunderstorms could continue in the south. Temperatures will remain mild overall. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Old Farmer’s Almanac September forecast: What fall 2026 weather will look like across the US

Midwest and Central regions

The Lower Lakes region will see rain and cooler weather from September 9 to 11. From September 12 to 16, the east could get more rain while the west stays sunny. Showers are expected from September 17.

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In the Ohio Valley, scattered showers and cooler weather will continue through September 9. Sunny weather is expected from September 10 to 18, with temperatures becoming warmer.

The Upper Midwest will see a few showers and chilly weather through September 10. Sunshine will follow, along with more showers through September 16. Rainy and cool weather is expected from September 17.

In the Heartland, a few showers and chilly weather will continue through September 9. Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected from September 10 to 16, followed by thunderstorms through September 18.

Also read: Super El Nino update: Which 4 US states could be buried in snow this winter?

Pacific Coast, Alaska and Hawaii

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The Pacific Northwest will stay sunny and very warm through September 10. From September 11 to 17, showers and cooler weather are expected. Rain and chilly conditions could arrive on September 18.

The Pacific Southwest will see plenty of sunshine from September 10 to 14. The north could be cool, while the south could be hot. From September 15 to 18, the north may see a few showers, while the south stays sunny.

In Alaska, the north could see rain and snow showers, while central areas may get a few showers and the south could see rain through September 12. Temperatures will become cooler. From September 13 to 18, flurries are expected in the north, while the east and west could see a few showers and chilly weather.

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Hawaii will see scattered showers and warm weather through September 8. Heavy rain is possible in the west from September 9 to 11. From September 12 to 14, heavy rain could affect the east, while central and western areas stay sunny. From September 15 to 18, the east could see isolated showers, while central and western areas remain sunny and hot.