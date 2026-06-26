Om Malik, Gigaom founder, cause of death update: All on tech writer's health issues as tributes pour in

Om Malik, founder of Gigaom, the technology-focused analyst firm and media company, died on June 24, 2026, at the age of 60. An obituary for Malik, the Indian-American journalist and early-stage venture capitalist, noted that Malik passed away at Stanford Hospital.

Om Malik, founder of Gigaom, died on June 24, 2026, his family announced. (X/@msg)

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Apart from Gigaom, which he founded in 2001, Malik also joined True Ventures as a Venture Partner in 2008. The Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm which mainly invests in early stage tech startups also penned a heartfelt note about Om Malik's passing.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the news of Om Malik’s passing. It’s difficult to state the impact that @om had on all of our lives at True. Om was the first Founder we funded when we started True. In our Presidio office, Om discussed his idea for a new type of media company. That idea would later become GigaOm," the statement read.

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“Om was a brilliant Founder, an amazing teammate and Partner at True, a prolific writer, a gifted photographer, and a sage and valuable advisor to so many in the technology ecosystem. Om was brilliant, thoughtful, humorous, profoundly kind, and deeply curious. He was also relentless when he had an idea or story. Om was brave - he never shied away from sharing his views or pushing for the truth. We were very, very lucky to call Om our Partner and friend at True for these last many years,” it further said.

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The statement from True Ventures concluded, “For today, we simply encourage you to take a moment to remember this beautiful soul and great thinker who was in our midst. He would ask us to slow down a bit. Om would want us to think deeper, express our love for one another a lot more. Above all else, Om wanted us all to retain our humanity and care for each other in our brilliant quest to rebuild the world.”

Here's all you need to know about how Om Malik died.

Om Malik cause of death: How tech writer died

Malik died after a long health journey with his heart, his family shared in the obituary. Malik had a stent installed, and in 2024, he shared the story of his struggles.

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“Just after I turned 41—17 years ago—a life of poor habits and family genetics caught up with me. I had a heart attack and was in the hospital for a few days. The doctors discovered all sorts of problems, and I ended up on the operating table. I came back home with a few new additions to my heart—the stent,” he had shared.

At the time, Malik had quit habits like red meat consumption, alcohol intake, and smoking. Malik, who was a well known figure in Silicon Valley had added “the doctors told me I was type 2 diabetic, so I needed to get my diet under control. In short, with medication and major lifestyle changes, doctors said that I could improve my health.”

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“I try to eat well, walk, and avoid everything that is not good for me – with an occasional exception. I am first to volunteer for new treatments. It is not that I want to live forever, it is just that I want to enjoy life I have – whether it is a day, a decade, or three. Either way, I want to give myself the best chance of doing that,” he had written, just two years before his tragic demise.

Om Malik net worth in focus as tributes pour in

Malik's net worth is not a matter of public record. He is believed to have been highly successful in his ventures and Taddlr estimated Malik's net worth to be around $7 million, though this information could not be verified from official sources.

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Malik's major earnings came from Gigaom, as per the site. He had founded it in San Francisco, California, but it was shut down in March 2015. Then, in June 2015, Knowingly acquired the website and content, and relaunched it.

Malik's passing has been mourned by many in Silicon Valley and tributes have poured in on X.

Sriram Krishnan, who until recently served as the Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence, wrote “I have been in shock ever since I heard the news of Om Malik's passing. Om was one of the nicest people I met when I first came to the Bay Area. Everyone has a story of Om doing them a favor - I have several. He is someone to emulate and look up to.”

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He added “I had fallen out of touch for a few years and then sent him an email a little while ago on a mutual love for fountain pens and we wound up reconnecting briefly. Om loved beautiful things crafted with love and he was a beautiful person with much love. You will be missed @om.”

Michael Galpert, who was formerly Director of Product for Epic Games' Fortnite, wrote “Om lived many lives and played many roles in his time on this earth. My favorite one was him being the godfather to my kids. He was so playful and goofy with them and it always brought a smile to our faces. I'll always be grateful for the love he showed us. Rest in peace brother @om.”

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Greg Joswiak, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc, also remembered Malik and wrote “Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Om Malik. He was an incredibly talented and thoughtful person who understood technology deeply, and who always saw it through a human lens. He will be missed.”

Marc Benioff, Salesforce CEO, added “Just heartbroken to hear of the passing of the incredible Om Malik. @Om was always a pioneer, a deep thinker, and a truly original voice who shaped the soul of Silicon Valley. Om’s curiosity and integrity challenged us all to be better. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. May the One who brings Peace bring Peace to all.”

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