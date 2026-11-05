A Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputy has died while responding to a domestic violence shooting in Spokane County, Washington, on Tuesday, November 3. The shooting killed three other people. A second deputy who was injured in the shooting is "not expected to survive," the sheriff's office said.

One deputy dead, another ‘not expected to survive’ in Spokane County shooting that killed 3 others (Pexel - representational image)

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The shooting happened around 2:30 pm near the 18700 block of South Smythe Road in Spangle. The city is located about miles south of Spokane, Washington. Three people died at the scene, including the suspect.

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One of the deputies who was shot succumbed to his injuries later, according to the sheriff’s office. Another injured deputy remains on life support in critical condition, but he is "not expected to survive."

Officials have not identified the deputy who was killed. The sheriff’s office did say that he is survived by his wife and two children.

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{{^usCountry}} "Everyone at the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office/Spokane Valley Police Department is devastated by yesterday’s tragic and senseless violent shooting," the sheriff's office said in an update on Wednesday, October 3. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Everyone at the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office/Spokane Valley Police Department is devastated by yesterday’s tragic and senseless violent shooting," the sheriff's office said in an update on Wednesday, October 3. {{/usCountry}}

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The sheriff's office praised the deputies for their service.

"They are true examples of selfless service and dedication," the update read. "They are the epitome of what the men and women in law enforcement are; they are the best of all of us. We cherish having served with them as we begin to process the devastating and unthinkable loss."

What we know about the incident

On Tuesday, deputies initially responded after reports that a woman ran to a neighbor and said she had been shot by her brother, and that others at the home were still in danger, Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels said.

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Deputies found out at the scene that the suspect had an outstanding felony arrest warrant. They deployed a drone and also discovered that one person was down in the residence's yard. The person died at the scene even though deputies tried to provide aid.

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SWAT team members and deputies were "met with gunfire” when they approached the resident, Nowels revealed, adding that two deputies were shot and sustained life-threatening wounds.

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Another individual was found dead inside the house, The suspect was also killed, according to Nowels.

The incident is under investigation by the Spokane Independent Investigative Response (SIIR) team.