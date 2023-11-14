One third of Asian Americans faced racial abuse this year & prefer Biden over Trump as President; new poll reveals

Despite efforts to combat anti-Asian racism following the pandemic, over one-third of Asian Americans, including Indian Americans, report experiencing abuse based on their race or ethnicity over the past year. This includes verbal harassment, slurs, physical threats, and cyberbullying. A poll by AAPI Data and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research reveals that 15% of Asian Americans believe they have been victims of a hate crime.

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 12: People hold sparklers as they celebrate Diwali on November 12, 2023 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Diwali (Getty Images via AFP)

Despite a 7% overall increase in hate crimes, anti-Asian incidents decreased by 33% from 2021 to 2022, according to the FBI. Stephanie Chan from Stop AAPI Hate suggests that Asian Americans, including those of Indian descent, are less likely to report crimes, indicating that actual incidents may be higher than reported.

Who do Asian Americans prefer: Joe Biden or Donald Trump?

President Joe Biden's favorability among Asian Americans stands at 52%, slightly higher than the national average. However, there are reservations about his effectiveness as a leader, especially among younger Asian Americans. Former President Donald Trump fares even worse, with 7 in 10 saying they have an unfavorable opinion of him. and Indian American potential candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley remain largely unknown to the community.

Asian Americans prefer & political ideology

The survey highlights a political divide in perceptions of discrimination among Asian Americans, with Democrats more likely to acknowledge it than Republicans. About half of the respondents identify as Democrats, and a quarter lean Republican. Many in the community are pessimistic about the future of anti-Asian racism, with about half expecting to face discrimination in the next five years, and 40% fearing they might be hate crime targets.

This poll underscores the ongoing challenges faced by Asian Americans, including Indian Americans, in terms of discrimination and the need for broader awareness and action against such bias in the United States.

