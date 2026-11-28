Oral Walker Jr, the 18-year-old killed in a Thanksgiving shooting at an Airbnb in Davenport, Florida, was a gang member known by the street name “Glock” and had 76 prior criminal charges, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Oral Walker Jr, ‘Glock’, killed in Florida Thanksgiving party shooting. (X/@Kentuckygirl1) more less

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Six other people were wounded when gunfire broke out at a party attended by more than 50 people, most of them minors.

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Walker Jr, from Orlando, was identified as the person who died in the early morning shooting on Thursday, November 26.

Speaking at a news conference, Judd said Walker fired the first shots, prompting another person to return fire. Investigators believe the second shooter may have acted in self-defence, but the individual left the scene and remains unidentified.

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{{^usCountry}} The sheriff said Walker had faced 76 criminal charges, including 26 misdemeanours. He also said Walker was found carrying cannabis and cash. The details were shared by Judd during his account of the shooting. Six people injured in Thanksgiving party shooting {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sheriff said Walker had faced 76 criminal charges, including 26 misdemeanours. He also said Walker was found carrying cannabis and cash. The details were shared by Judd during his account of the shooting. Six people injured in Thanksgiving party shooting {{/usCountry}}

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The shooting took place at a rented property on Captiva Drive in Davenport, where a party had begun around 11 pm on Thanksgiving Eve. The gathering was advertised on social media as a “Girls Gone Wild” pajama party for the birthday of a 15-year-old girl.

Judd said more than 50 people were inside the property, the overwhelming majority of them minors. He described the gathering as an “out-of-control” party and called it a “recipe for disaster”.

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Among the six people injured was a 15-year-old girl who was taken to a hospital in Lakeland in critical condition. She is expected to survive. Five others, aged between 16 and 21, suffered gunshot wounds to their arms and legs and are expected to be treated and released.

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Deputies have arrested five people so far. They are also searching for the person who allegedly returned fire and fled the scene. Judd urged the individual to contact investigators and said witnesses and parents of those who attended the party should come forward.

Airbnb booking under scrutiny

Judd said the property had been rented by a 16-year-old girl, who could not legally book it herself. Investigators believe her brother or another adult completed the transaction. The party flyer reportedly advertised “shots at the door” and encouraged attendees to “get drunk”, the sheriff said.

The sheriff questioned the role of the property owner, Captiva LLC, and Airbnb in allowing the gathering to take place.

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According to a report by News 6, Airbnb said it was “heartbroken” by the shooting and that its safety team had removed the person who booked the property for violating its rules against disruptive and unauthorised parties.

The company also said its law enforcement response team had contacted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to offer assistance.