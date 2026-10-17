Oregon school shooter's mother Shauntai May Nickerson says son was a 'good boy'

Shauntai May Nickerson, the mother of 16-year-old John J. Griffin II, said her son was "a good boy" a day after a shooting at an Oregon elementary school left three children and a teacher dead.

A makeshift memorial at a sign marking the Silver Rail Elementary School near a cordoned-off area, following a shooting, in Bend, Oregon, US. (REUTERS)

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According to The New York Times, Nickerson stood outside her apartment complex, smoking a cigarette and crying, as she waved off reporters.

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He was "a good boy, he really was," she said.

Deep Dive Who was John J. Griffin, the suspect in the Silver Rail Elementary School shooting? Griffin was a 16-year-old from Bend, Oregon. Police said he opened fire at Silver Rail Elementary School on Thursday and was fatally shot by a bystander. What weapon did the Oregon school shooter use, and where did it come from? Reports said Griffin used a pump-action shotgun that his mother had purchased. His mother, Shauntai May Nickerson, declined to say how he obtained it. Who stopped the shooter at Silver Rail Elementary School? Kaylub Giamanco, a father of two students at the school, followed Griffin inside and shot him. His mother said he was not seeking recognition for his actions.

“I’m sorry,” Nickerson added. “I miss him.”

What we know about the shooting

The 16-year-old opened fire at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, on Thursday, killing three children and a teacher. Another child and a teacher were critically wounded.

Police said a bystander pursued the shooter into the school and shot him dead before officers arrived.

Teen shooter may have used his mother's gun

According to the New York Post, Griffin was armed with a pump-action shotgun when he opened fire in the school’s special education classroom. The weapon was allegedly purchased by his mother.

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{{^usCountry}} Nickerson declined to say how her son had obtained the weapon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nickerson declined to say how her son had obtained the weapon. {{/usCountry}}

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“If I could have prevented this, I would have,” she said.

Bystander identified

The man who shot and killed Griffin was identified as Kaylub Giamanco, a father of two children who attend the school.

His brother, Kyle Giamanco, told NBC News that Kaylub was driving home for his lunch break when he heard gunshots. He then saw Griffin entering the school’s special education room.

Kaylub has a permit to carry a concealed weapon, his brother told NBC News. He is struggling to process what happened and feels guilty that he could not save more people, Kyle said.

Their mother, Kenda Freeman, said Kaylub was not seeking recognition for his actions.

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"He is not seeking recognition, but instead wishes to express his gratitude to the first responders, school personnel and community for the outpouring of love and support," she said.

Trump praises Kaylub

US President Donald Trump praised Kaylub as a "great hero."

"As bad as it was, we had a great hero that went in and did the business," Trump told journalists. “It's a terrible thing, but thank goodness for a man that had a gun and knew how to use it."

Oregon governor hails Kaylub

At a news conference hours after Thursday’s shooting, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek praised the person who intervened, without naming Kaylub.

She said his actions helped stop the attack and likely saved lives as police began arriving.

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"To the community member who heroically intervened to stop further loss of life: Your actions carry a heavy emotional burden, and I just want you to know that my thoughts are with you as well," said Kotek.