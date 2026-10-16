Oregon school shooting suspect 'may have been killed by a bystander': Police

The suspected gunman who opened fire at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, on Thursday may have been shot and killed by a bystander, police said. Several people, including children, were injured in the shooting, and at least two were taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Police tape is placed outside Silver Rail Elementary school, where a shooting took place in Bend, Oregon. (AP Photo/Joe Kline)

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"We don’t have a number at this point. We know children are among the victims," Bend Police Department spokesperson Sheila Miller said during a media briefing.

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She added, "We don't have confirmation yet who shot the suspect, it may have been a bystander."

What we know so far about the shooting

Police responded to Silver Rail Elementary School around 1 p.m. on Thursday after receiving a report of a shot fired into a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they learned that the suspected gunman had been shot and killed. The suspect was found inside the school, police said.

"Seconds later, we received word over the radio that the suspect in this incident was down," Miller said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police confirmed that there was one suspect and that the person was dead. Medics took at least two people to a local hospital, but their conditions were not immediately known. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police confirmed that there was one suspect and that the person was dead. Medics took at least two people to a local hospital, but their conditions were not immediately known. {{/usCountry}}

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Authorities have not yet released a confirmed number of victims or further details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

FBI joins investigation

The FBI's Portland bureau is assisting local authorities with the investigation, FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X.

The bureau is at the scene and will provide "every resource they need available," Patel said.

Also Read: Surrounded by 4 cops, cuffed on the ground: Video shows arrest of US teen accused of plotting Hindu temple shooting

Oregon governor monitoring situation

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Oregon Governor Tina Kotek said she was closely monitoring the situation at Silver Rail Elementary School.

"I am grateful to the first responders who are on the scene. I will share as I learn more," she wrote in a Facebook post.

Also Read: ‘Couldn’t wait to kill Indians’: What US teen told co-workers before his foiled temple mass shooting bid

About Silver Rail Elementary School

Silver Rail Elementary School serves students from kindergarten through fifth grade, typically ages 5 to 11. The school has around 450 students and 40 staff members, according to Miller.

Bend, a city of approximately 100,000 people in central Oregon, lies about 175 miles (280 kilometres) southeast of Portland.

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The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.